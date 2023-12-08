Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $4.19 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 282.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 3.2 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $953.71 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $1,005.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $945.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $938.35. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

