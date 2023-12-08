Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Rob Orgel Sells 3,839 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $89,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Flywire Stock Performance
Flywire stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.82 and a beta of 0.94. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $35.80.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
