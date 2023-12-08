Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Rob Orgel Sells 3,839 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $89,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Flywire Stock Performance

Flywire stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.82 and a beta of 0.94. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 76.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

