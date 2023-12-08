Critical Survey: Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Flywire shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -35.70% -10.18% -0.27% Flywire -2.92% -1.96% -1.51%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $3.02 billion 0.11 -$804.80 million ($5.06) -0.30 Flywire $375.60 million 7.25 -$39.35 million ($0.11) -203.82

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Flywire’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Flywire has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology. Flywire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rackspace Technology and Flywire, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 2 3 2 0 2.00 Flywire 0 1 12 1 3.00

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus price target of $2.54, indicating a potential upside of 68.05%. Flywire has a consensus price target of $34.79, indicating a potential upside of 55.15%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Flywire.

Risk & Volatility

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flywire has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flywire beats Rackspace Technology on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. The Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. The company was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

