Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Gap Up to $14.99

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $15.96. Ambac Financial Group shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 103,413 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.10. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 20.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Stories

