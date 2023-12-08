David R. King Sells 3,518 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,072,178. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Flywire Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $22.42 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -203.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLYW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 15.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Flywire by 2.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Flywire by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Flywire by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.