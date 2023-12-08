Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Up to $6.57

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $7.30. Hello Group shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 1,252,909 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BOCOM International cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,032,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,025,000 after buying an additional 159,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,216,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,572,000 after buying an additional 98,476 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,839,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after acquiring an additional 199,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

