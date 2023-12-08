Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.77

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 59044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Orla Mining Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $905.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.04%. On average, analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

