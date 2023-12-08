Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.12

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 588015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

MDRX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veradigm by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 584,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136,905 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 623,438 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,029,000 after buying an additional 1,281,319 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,559,000 after buying an additional 165,642 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

