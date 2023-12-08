SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.80

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $130.80 and last traded at $130.74, with a volume of 7040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.73.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

