Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Sets New 12-Month High at $424.12

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $424.12 and last traded at $422.99, with a volume of 5102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $418.66.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.82.

Lennox International Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.99.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total value of $37,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,946 shares in the company, valued at $721,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total value of $808,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total value of $37,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,007 shares of company stock worth $4,620,119 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lennox International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Lennox International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in Lennox International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

