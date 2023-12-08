Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $132.74

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $132.74 and last traded at $132.74, with a volume of 15848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.99.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $828.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average of $95.85.

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $474,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

