Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.36

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.36 and last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 2544299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.34.

Pinterest Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $388,487.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,251,216.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $388,487.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,216.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $53,107.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,075.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,410 shares of company stock worth $4,600,606 in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Pinterest by 4.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in Pinterest by 5.2% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 6.8% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

