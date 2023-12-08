Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.54

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 53160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Thursday.

Artivion Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $746.20 million, a PE ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.65 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Artivion

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,101 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $36,431.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Artivion by 23.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Artivion by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,773 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Artivion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Stories

