Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Hits New 1-Year High at $261.30

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 261.30 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 261.10 ($3.30), with a volume of 1658155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257 ($3.25).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.47) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.28) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 197 ($2.49) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 242.86 ($3.07).

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,293.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Marks and Spencer Group

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Fiona Dawson purchased 9,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £19,885.20 ($25,117.09). In related news, insider Fiona Dawson purchased 9,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.20 ($25,117.09). Also, insider Cheryl Potter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £123,500 ($155,993.43). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 59,273 shares of company stock valued at $14,383,477. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

