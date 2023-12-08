Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.50

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.50 and last traded at $88.26, with a volume of 41516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average of $69.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.1876 per share. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. Logitech International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Logitech International by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $1,206,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

