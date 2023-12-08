Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.10

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 33482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Advantage Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Solutions

In other Advantage Solutions news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 35,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $71,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,834. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 35,976 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Growe acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 91.7% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 3,124,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 1,494,967 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 37.5% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,250,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 341,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

