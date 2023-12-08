Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.80

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 53957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Broadcom falls into a buy-the-dip opportunity
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 reasons to buy AMD before 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.