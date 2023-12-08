Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.80

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 53957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $387,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

