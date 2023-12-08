Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.01. 95,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 105,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 7.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.21 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of C$15.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0922722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John David Wright sold 64,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total transaction of C$66,382.47. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$46,440.00. Also, Director John David Wright sold 64,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total transaction of C$66,382.47. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,449 shares of company stock worth $183,562. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

