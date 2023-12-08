Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,481 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $994,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 81.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 231,854 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after buying an additional 104,348 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 43.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,679 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $96,119,000 after buying an additional 268,237 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 5,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average of $110.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $143.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

