EHP Funds Inc. Decreases Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

EHP Funds Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

