Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $129,000.

JMST stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

