Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,475 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after buying an additional 819,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after buying an additional 1,750,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $972,995,000 after buying an additional 389,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after buying an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after buying an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

GM stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

