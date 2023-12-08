Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 694 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $531,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $3,303,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $1,592,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $10,222,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $216.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $222.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

