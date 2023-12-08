Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 735 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $233.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.72. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.12.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

