EHP Funds Inc. Sells 5,800 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

EHP Funds Inc. reduced its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.9 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

