EHP Funds Inc. Sells 900 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

EHP Funds Inc. trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 41.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,636 shares in the company, valued at $20,409,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $343,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,409,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,376 shares of company stock worth $3,469,788. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

