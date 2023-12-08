Guidance Capital Inc. Invests $1 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after buying an additional 105,655,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $116.43. 8,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

