Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.61 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,804 shares of company stock worth $3,982,036. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MTB traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.84. The stock had a trading volume of 96,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,184. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.