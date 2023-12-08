Guidance Capital Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,711,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,682,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,053,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873,994 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,055,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,587,000 after purchasing an additional 172,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,896,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,525,000 after buying an additional 4,617,845 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX remained flat at $11.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,679. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

