Guidance Capital Inc. Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 163,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after buying an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SLV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,615,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,981,889. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

