Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 203,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,750,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.0% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,170,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,721,542 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

