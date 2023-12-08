Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 1.3% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2,735.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after buying an additional 135,901 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 949,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,454,000 after buying an additional 109,209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 79,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 61,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15,578.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 46,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 30,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,694. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

