Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Purchases 3,745 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 717.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $55,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.96.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $120.38. 100,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

