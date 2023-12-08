Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 100 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 0.9% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.43. 178,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,807. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

