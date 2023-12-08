Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.2% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.79. The stock had a trading volume of 805,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,411,201. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.