Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $705,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $24,204,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 200,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after buying an additional 180,264 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.15. 371,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,755. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $120.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,143.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

