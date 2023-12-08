Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,200 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 204.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 288,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,447,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in United Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.82, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,901,704. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.13. 29,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

