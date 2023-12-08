EHP Funds Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

EHP Funds Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,695,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 110.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,773,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,665 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 567.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,932 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,756,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,439.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 309,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Stories

