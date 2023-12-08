EHP Funds Inc. Makes New $514,000 Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

