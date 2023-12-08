Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 6,494 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 0.3 %

NUE stock opened at $163.66 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.82.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

