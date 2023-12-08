EHP Funds Inc. Reduces Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

EHP Funds Inc. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $123.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

