EHP Funds Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

EHP Funds Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,290.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 272,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $45.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

