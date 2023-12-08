First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 704.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.7 %

FHN stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.