X Square Capital LLC Decreases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

X Square Capital LLC lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after acquiring an additional 283,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after acquiring an additional 280,844 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,165.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after acquiring an additional 161,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $233.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.12. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

