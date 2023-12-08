X Square Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

X Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

