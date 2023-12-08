X Square Capital LLC Sells 116,677 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

X Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 116,677 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Collard bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 186,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,576.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ira Duarte bought 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $75,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Collard purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,496 shares in the company, valued at $171,576.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,650. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.45% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

