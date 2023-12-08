X Square Capital LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Opera by 36.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opera stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Opera Limited has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $998.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $102.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

