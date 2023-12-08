X Square Capital LLC Has $249,000 Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

X Square Capital LLC lowered its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,645 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZIM opened at $7.34 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $882.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.41). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

