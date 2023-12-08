JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 2.68% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $101,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

