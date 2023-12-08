Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $16.10 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,372 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 25.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 32.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,495 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.22%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

